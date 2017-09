Feb 21, 2016; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 beating Martin Truex Jr. in a photo-finish on Sunday.

The victory gave Toyota their first ever win at the Great American Race.

