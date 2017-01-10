Edwards to announce retirement from NASCAR

Nov 20, 2016; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Carl Edwards (19) walks to the infield care center after a wreck during the Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Carl Edwards is expected to announce his retirement from NASCAR racing at a press conference Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

No reason was given for the 37-year-old Edward's decision to retire, sources told ESPN. Edwards has 28 wins in 445 career starts over his 13 years in the Cup Series.

Mexican Daniel Suarez will be named Edwards' replacement at Joe Gibbs Racing, per ESPN.

Edwards won three races in 2016 and finished fourth in the Sprint Cup standings. He led the championship contenders at Homestead-Miami Speedway with 10 laps to go before a crash with Joey Logano knocked him out of contention.

Edwards debuted at the 2002 Charter Pipeline 250, now the 5-Hour Energy 250. He was named the NASCAR Busch Series Rookie of the Year in 2005 and was the Busch Series Champion in 2007.

He accrued 223 top-ten finishes and 22 poles throughout his career.