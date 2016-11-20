FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican Suarez makes history with NASCAR title
November 20, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 9 months ago

Mexican Suarez makes history with NASCAR title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mexico's Daniel Suarez became NASCAR's first foreign-born champion on Saturday by winning the season-long Xfinity Series.

The 24-year-old won the final race of the season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in south Florida to clinch the overall title.

"I'm just very proud of everyone and thankful to have the family that I have," Suarez said after clinching the title in front of his parents.

"My mom, my dad, they gave me all the tools to be here right now. They put me in a car even when we didn't have the support or the racing background. They supported me and right now we are just living a dream.

"It's still hard to believe this."

Suarez was born in Monterrey and started racing carts before moving to North Carolina as a teenager to pursue his career.

The Xfinity Series is a secondary competition on the stock car circuit below the main NASCAR Sprint Cup series.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

