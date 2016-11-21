Factbox: List of most NASCAR Sprint Cup titles

(Reuters) - Following are drivers with the most NASCAR Sprint Cup titles after Jimmie Johnson joined Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt on top of the list with his seventh championship on Sunday at Homestead.

7 Richard Petty (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979)

Dale Earnhardt (1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994)

Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)

4 Jeff Gordon (1995 1997, 1998, 2001)

3 Lee Petty (1954, 1958, 1959)

David Pearson (1966, 1968, 1969)

Cale Yarborough (1976, 1977, 1978)

Darrell Waltrip (1981, 1982, 1985)

Tony Stewart (2002, 2005, 2011)