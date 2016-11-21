FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Factbox: List of most NASCAR Sprint Cup titles
#Sports News
November 21, 2016 / 1:00 AM / 9 months ago

Factbox: List of most NASCAR Sprint Cup titles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following are drivers with the most NASCAR Sprint Cup titles after Jimmie Johnson joined Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt on top of the list with his seventh championship on Sunday at Homestead.

7 Richard Petty (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975, 1979)

Dale Earnhardt (1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994)

Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016)

4 Jeff Gordon (1995 1997, 1998, 2001)

3 Lee Petty (1954, 1958, 1959)

David Pearson (1966, 1968, 1969)

Cale Yarborough (1976, 1977, 1978)

Darrell Waltrip (1981, 1982, 1985)

Tony Stewart (2002, 2005, 2011)

Compiled by Larry Fine

