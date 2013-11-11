Kvyat obtains F1 super license

(Reuters) - Russian teenager Daniil Kvyat will drive for Toro Rosso in first free practice at this week’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin after obtaining his super license, the Formula One team said on Monday.

Toro Rosso said the 19-year-old GP3 champion, who will race for the team next year, drove a 2011 car for 102 laps - equivalent to 402km - at the Misano Circuit in Italy last Friday as part of a filming day.

“Therefore, as planned, Kvyat will be joining the team in Austin and Sao Paolo where he will drive in the first free practice session on both Fridays,” the team said.

“In the USA he will take over Jean-Eric Vergne’s car, while in Brazil, he will replace Daniel Ricciardo.”

Kvyat is replacing Ricciardo, who is moving to champions Red Bull, next season.