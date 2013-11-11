FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kvyat obtains F1 super license
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 11, 2013 / 7:55 PM / 4 years ago

Kvyat obtains F1 super license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russian teenager Daniil Kvyat will drive for Toro Rosso in first free practice at this week’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin after obtaining his super license, the Formula One team said on Monday.

Toro Rosso said the 19-year-old GP3 champion, who will race for the team next year, drove a 2011 car for 102 laps - equivalent to 402km - at the Misano Circuit in Italy last Friday as part of a filming day.

“Therefore, as planned, Kvyat will be joining the team in Austin and Sao Paolo where he will drive in the first free practice session on both Fridays,” the team said.

“In the USA he will take over Jean-Eric Vergne’s car, while in Brazil, he will replace Daniel Ricciardo.”

Kvyat is replacing Ricciardo, who is moving to champions Red Bull, next season.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.