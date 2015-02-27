FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alonso says he is fine after crash
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 27, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Alonso says he is fine after crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

McLaren's Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain gestures to the media as he leaves a hospital where he has been hospitalized since Sunday, in Sant Cugat, north of Barcelona February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - McLaren’s Fernando Alonso assured his fans that he was fine on Friday in his first public comments since crashing heavily in Formula One testing last weekend.

“As you can see, I am completely fine,” the Spaniard, recovering at his home, said in a video message posted on YouTube.

“I would like to be at the test this week in Barcelona but the doctors’ recommendations are to wait a little bit, a couple of days,” added the double world champion and former Ferrari driver.

“I will rest this weekend and keep you updated next week with progress.”

Alonso spent three nights in hospital after the crash before being released on Wednesday. Denmark’s Kevin Magnussen has replaced him for the final pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya.

McLaren, who have had a difficult pre-season with new engine partners Honda, blamed gusting winds for the accident but have not given exact details about the G-forces the driver sustained or how fast he was going.

The season starts in Australia on March 15, with McLaren group head Ron Dennis telling reporters that he saw no reason why Alonso would not sail through the necessary fitness tests before then.

“But it’s not for me to determine. It’s not for me to say yes or no,” added the Briton in remarks that left some uncertainty.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.