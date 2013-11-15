Motor racing: AT&T renews sponsorship of F1 champions Red Bull

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. telecoms company AT&T Inc has renewed a sponsorship deal with Formula One motor racing champion team Infiniti Red Bull, extending a partnership that started in 2012.

Red Bull, whose German driver Sebastian Vettel has won the world title for the past four seasons, said AT&T’s support would help it adapt to rule changes that will take effect from next season and could threaten its dominance.

“The 2014 changes will cause a major ripple effect across our entire sport, radically transforming the car’s design,” Christian Horner, head of the Red Bull team, said on Friday.

“AT&T is helping us meet these challenges by providing solutions that empower our engineers no matter where in the world they are working,” Horner added.

Financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed. The deal was announced ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix to be held in Austin, Texas this weekend.

Cars will have smaller engines next season and will also have to use less fuel during races.

Formula One teams are looking to partner with telecoms companies to speed communications between circuits around the globe and their home bases. Better communications also mean they can save on the numbers of engineers they need to send to races.

India’s Tata Communications has sponsorship agreements with Formula One management to provide technology that supports products including the sport’s website and also has a separate deal with the Mercedes team.