Bianchi remains in critical but stable condition: family
October 30, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Bianchi remains in critical but stable condition: family

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marussia Formula One driver Jules Bianchi of France speaks to the media after a news conference at the Suzuka circuit October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

PARIS (Reuters) - Injured Formula One driver Jules Bianchi remains in a critical but stable condition, the Frenchman’s family said on Thursday.

“It will be four weeks this coming Sunday since Jules’ accident and he remains in the Mie General Medical Center in Yokkaichi,” Bianchi’s family said in a statement released by his Marussia team on their website (www.marussiaf1team.com).

“His condition continues to be classified by the medical professionals here as critical but stable.”

Bianchi has been in hospital since he crashed into a recovery tractor in the wet at the Japanese Grand Prix on Oct. 5.

“We also continue to be comforted by the knowledge that Jules is receiving the best possible care at the Mie General Medical Center, with the doctors here remaining in constant contact with the neurosurgeons at the University La Sapienza of Rome, and Professor Gerard Saillant, President of the FIA Medical Commission,” the statement continued.

“We will provide a further update when it is appropriate to do so.”

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar

