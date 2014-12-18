FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Di Montezemolo returns to F1 board
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
December 18, 2014 / 5:24 PM / 3 years ago

Di Montezemolo returns to F1 board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luca di Montezemolo reacts during the first practice session of the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in Montmelo May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Ferrari chairman Luca Di Montezemolo is returning to the board of Formula One as a non-executive director along with former Diageo chief executive Paul Walsh, controlling shareholders CVC said on Thursday.

Bernie Ecclestone has also rejoined the board, after standing down during a now-resolved bribery trial in Germany, and will continue as chief executive.

Di Montezemolo, whose appointment is effective from Jan. 1, was a non-executive director as Ferrari’s representative from 1991 to 2014 but he left the Italian sportscar company in October after a major restructuring.

CVC said Nestle chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, who has been unwell, will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Walsh had been touted as a possible replacement for Brabeck, and ultimately Ecclestone, but media reports have indicated he wanted more of a say in running the business than Ecclestone was prepared to agree to.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.