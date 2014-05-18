FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former world champion Brabham dead at 88
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 18, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Former world champion Brabham dead at 88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Formula One driver Jack Brabham of Australia is seen behind the pits before the qualifying session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Wensley

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian three times Formula One champion Jack Brabham has died, his family said on Monday.

Brabham, who won the Formula One titles in 1959, 1960 and 1966, died at his home on Australia’s Gold Coast aged 88, the family’s official website (www.brabham.co.uk) said.

“It’s a very sad day for all of us,” his youngest son David said on the website.

“My father passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88 this morning. He lived an incredible life, achieving more than anyone would ever dream of and he will continue to live on through the astounding legacy he leaves behind.”

A former Royal Australian Air Force mechanic, Brabham began racing midget cars in 1948 before he moved to Britain and won the Formula One titles with the Cooper Racing team in 1959 and 1960.

Brabham and friend and fellow Australian Ron Tauranac then set up a company to design and build their own cars, one of which he drove to the Formula One title in 1966.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.