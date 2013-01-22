FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing: Buemi to continue as Red Bull reserve
January 22, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Motor racing: Buemi to continue as Red Bull reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Sebastien Buemi will continue as Red Bull test and reserve driver this season, the Formula One champions said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old former Toro Rosso race driver will assist triple champion Sebastian Vettel and Australian Mark Webber at the team.

“I know everyone at Red Bull Racing well and it’s good to remain with the team for another year. Of course my aim is to be driving at the races again but I am still learning all the time from my work with the team,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

