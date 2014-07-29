FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caterham F1 team and ex-employees in legal action
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 29, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Caterham F1 team and ex-employees in legal action

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A member of the Caterham Formula One team cleans one of the team vehicles ahead of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone race circuit, central England, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The Caterham Formula One team said on Tuesday they were taking legal action against former employees who have threatened to sue for alleged unfair dismissal.

The counter claims come after the team was sold by Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes to a mystery group of Middle Eastern and Swiss investors advised by former F1 team boss Colin Kolles.

“Caterham F1 Team has read with great concern recent reports about a group of individuals who are claiming unfair dismissal from the Formula One team following its takeover by new owners,” Caterham said in a statement.

“The team is now taking legal action against those parties representing the individuals concerned, and each person involved, seeking compensation for the damages suffered by the team due to the gross misrepresentation of the facts made by all those concerned.”

About 40 former staff, including some senior figures, left the team after the change of ownership.

Caterham have yet to score a point in 4-1/2 seasons in Formula One and are currently 11th and last in the championship.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Goodson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.