Vettel and Schumacher win Race of Champions again
December 16, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Vettel and Schumacher win Race of Champions again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Driver Michael Schumacher (L) from Team Germany speaks during a news conference for the Race of Champions, as Sebastian Vettel listens, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

(Reuters) - Germany, represented by Formula One world champions Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher, won the Race of Champions team crown for the sixth successive year in Bangkok on Saturday.

The event, which pits winners from various motorsport series competing in identical cars and being held at the Thai capital’s Rajamangala stadium for the first time, saw Germany comfortably beat the French pairing of F1 driver Romain Grosjean and rally driver Sebastien Ogier by two heats to nil in the final.

“Even Michael hasn’t managed six titles in a row before so this is something special,” said Vettel, who will be aiming for the individual title on Sunday.

Schumacher, winner of a record seven Formula One championships including five in a row for Ferrari, said he and Vettel would be defending the title again next year.

“For sure we’re going to be here, that’s a must,” said the 43-year-old, who retired from Formula One for the second time in November.

“Actually, my lucky number is seven so we are going to push hard.”

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury

