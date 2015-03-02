FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chilton to race at Le Mans after joining Nissan
March 2, 2015

Chilton to race at Le Mans after joining Nissan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marussia Formula One driver Max Chilton of Britain walks along the pitlane after the third free practice session at the Russian F1 Grand Prix in the Sochi Autodrom circuit October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Formula One driver Max Chilton will race in this year’s Le Mans 24 hour race after joining the Nissan LM P1 world endurance championship team.

The 23-year-old Briton, who spent two years with the Marussia F1 outfit, will make his debut for Nissan at the WEC opener at Silverstone on April 12.

“I‘m honored to have been asked to join a manufacturer as prestigious as Nissan in a championship that is growing year on year,” Chilton, who earned a reputation as a safe pair of hands in F1, said in a statement.

“Le Mans has always had an amazing following and to be racing there as a works driver is a dream come true.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
