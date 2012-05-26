FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GP3 driver Daly escapes big Monaco crash unhurt
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 26, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

GP3 driver Daly escapes big Monaco crash unhurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO (Reuters) - Conor Daly, the son of former Irish Formula One driver Derek Daly, was unhurt on Saturday after his GP3 car was pitched high into metal crash fencing in a Monaco Grand Prix support race.

The 20-year-old Indiana-born racer’s Lotus hit the back of Russian Dmitry Suranovich’s Marussia, which was without a rear wing and weaving across the track, as they exited the tunnel at the fastest point of the street circuit.

The car took off and flew into the wire fence almost vertically to the left, before being hurled back to the track where it landed on its right side in a shower of sparks, debris and bouncing wheels.

Daly climbed out and said later on his Twitter account that he was unhurt.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.