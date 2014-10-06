FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former F1 driver De Cesaris dies in motorbike crash
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 6, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Former F1 driver De Cesaris dies in motorbike crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Formula One driver Andrea De Cesaris has died following a motorbike accident on Rome’s ringroad, Italian media reported on Sunday.

The 55-year-old, whose record for the most races without a win still stands, made 208 starts for 10 different teams including McLaren between 1980 and 1994.

“All at McLaren send condolences to ex-McLaren #F1 driver Andrea de Cesaris, who sadly passed away today,” the British team said on Twitter.

His death came on the day when French F1 driver Jules Bianchi suffered a severe head injury and was fighting for his life after hitting a recovery tractor at the Japanese Grand Prix.

De Cesaris took only one pole position in his career, as a 22-year-old with Alfa Romeo at the USA West Grand Prix in Long Beach in 1982 -- at the time a record for the youngest driver to qualify at the front of the grid.

He finished second twice and made five Formula One podium finishes in total. The Italian also scored the first points for the Jordan team in 1991.

Editing by Mark Meadows/Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.