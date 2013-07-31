FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second is best in race without a winner
July 31, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 4 years ago

Second is best in race without a winner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Runners-up may be ‘first of the losers’ in motor racing parlance but, as Canadian Robert Wickens has discovered, some races have no winners either.

An appeal court in Frankfurt has upheld the disqualification of Swedish winner Mattias Ekstroem in a German Touring Car championship (DTM) race but decided not to promote second-place finisher Wickens, who drives for Mercedes.

Ekstroem was disqualified after his father poured water into the pocket of the Audi driver’s overalls prior to weighing, violating rules that state that no materials or substances can be added.

“The court decided that the fifth round of the season won’t have a winner,” the DTM said after the ruling on Tuesday evening. “So Wickens...in second position will be the best-placed driver of the Norisring race.”

The DTM could give no official explanation for why the water was poured. Media speculation suggested Ekstroem’s father might have wanted to cool down his son on a hot afternoon or add weight by soaking the overalls.

The court decided no other driver should move up in the rankings because Ekstroem had enjoyed no advantage on the track.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon

