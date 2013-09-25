FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dragon Racing joins Andretti in Formula E
September 25, 2013 / 2:53 PM / 4 years ago

Dragon Racing joins Andretti in Formula E

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Los Angeles-based Dragon Racing will compete against IndyCar rivals Andretti Autosport in electric racing next year after being announced on Wednesday as the fourth team to enter the new Formula E championship.

Organizers said Dragon, owned by media and publishing entrepreneur Jay Penske whose father Roger owns the Penske Racing NASCAR and IndyCar teams, had signed up for the FIA-sanctioned series due to start next September.

Andretti Autosport, Britain’s Drayson Racing and China Racing have already announced their participation in the planned championship of 10 teams and 20 drivers racing in 10 city centers around the world.

Alejandro Agag, chief executive of Formula E holdings, said having a Los Angeles-based team was of special significance.

“California has become the ‘land of electric cars’, an example that we want to spread to the rest of the world,” said the Spaniard.

“With Dragon Racing lining up alongside fellow IndyCar giants Andretti Autosport, what’s apparent is the continued interest from the States Formula E is receiving from not only teams but also cities.”

Los Angeles and Miami are among those cities on the provisional schedule.

Agag said the full list of teams would be completed by the end of November.

Formula One teams McLaren and Williams are also involved as technology partners in the consortium building the cars for the series.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
