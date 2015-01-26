FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Ferrari F1 car takes SF15-T designation
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 26, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Ferrari F1 car takes SF15-T designation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The car Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel hope will revive their Formula One fortunes this season will be called the SF15-T, the team said on Monday.

The sport’s most successful and oldest team did not win a race last year, their first such blank since 1993, and finished fourth.

Ferrari explained on their website that the designation stood for Scuderia Ferrari, followed by the year and a T for turbo.

Last year’s disappointing car was the F14T.

The car will be launched officially online on Friday before making its test debut in Jerez, Spain, on Sunday with four times world champion Vettel, moving from Red Bull, teaming up with Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen.

The season starts in Australia on March 15.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.