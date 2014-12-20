FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vergne named Ferrari simulator driver
December 20, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

Vergne named Ferrari simulator driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jean-Eric Vergne of France talks to media after the qualifying session was halted in the first phase, during the qualifying session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MILAN (Reuters) - French Formula One driver Jean-Eric Vergne, ditched by Toro Rosso after three years on the grid, will test for Ferrari in their simulator next year as they bid to improve on their disappointing fourth place finish this season.

A statement by the Italian team on Saturday said veteran test driver Pedro de la Rosa would be leaving the outfit with Vergne, replaced at Toro Rosso by 17-year-old Max Verstappen, recruited to work on car development.

Ferrari race drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen will be complemented next season by reserve Esteban Gutierrez, Vergne and test drivers Marc Gene and Davide Rigon.

Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond

