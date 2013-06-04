Force India hoping for rare podium in Montreal

Force India team principal Vijay Mallya waves in the paddock during the third practice session of the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

LONDON (Reuters) - Force India are eyeing a top-three finish at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix after their strong start to the Formula One season, team principal Vijay Mallya said on Tuesday.

“I think we are now knocking on the door of our first podium finish since 2009, and it’s time to do that all-important step,” the Indian beer and liquor baron said in a preview for Sunday’s race, the team’s 100th grand prix since they became Force India in 2008.

“Montreal would be a great place to do so - it is a track that favors overtaking and our car has shown the race pace to finish among the leaders, so everything is possible.”

Force India are an impressive fifth in the championship after six races, ahead of former champions McLaren, and came close to a podium finish in Bahrain in April when Paul Di Resta finished fourth after being passed by Lotus’s Romain Grosjean five laps from the end.

The Silverstone-based team - previously Spyker, Midland and Jordan - had their only podium to date under the Force India name in the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix when Italian Giancarlo Fisichella started on pole position and finished second.

Germany’s Adrian Sutil qualified second in Italy that same year, but finished fourth, while compatriot Nico Hulkenberg was fourth in Belgium last year. Di Resta also came fourth in Singapore in 2012.

“I am proud of everyone in the team because we have achieved good results - and claimed 44 points - despite some very unfortunate occurrences,” said Mallya of the season so far.

“With a bit more luck, we would be even further ahead of McLaren. But the focus is on the future. We know our rivals will be more competitive in the next few rounds, but we have shown we can mix with the big teams and we intend to do so for the coming races too.”