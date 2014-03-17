FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's ITV to broadcast new Formula E series
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 17, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

UK's ITV to broadcast new Formula E series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The new Formula E motor racing series will be broadcast on Britain’s ITV commercial television network, organizers said on Monday, a move that should help to raise the profile of the electric car races.

The UK deal follows broadcast agreements with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox to show races in the United States and more than 80 other territories, and a separate agreement with TV Asahi in Japan.

“We’re delighted to be announcing this partnership with ITV today and to be securing live, free-to-air coverage of all Formula E races for our UK fans,” said Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Formula E.

The series, sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation and backed by the likes of tyre maker Michelin and car manufacturer Renault, debuts in Beijing in September and race venues include Monaco, London, Miami and Los Angeles.

Formula One motor racing is shown on BSkyB and the BBC in Britain.

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.