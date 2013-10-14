FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Franchitti has surgery after horror crash
#Sports News
October 14, 2013 / 11:50 PM / in 4 years

Franchitti has surgery after horror crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Target Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Britain dons his headgear ahead of the 97th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kirk Debrunner

(Reuters) - Three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Dario Franchitti has had ankle surgery, more than two weeks after suffering multiple injuries in a crash, his IndyCar team has announced.

Franchitti, a Scotsman who has won four IndyCar series, suffered a fractured ankle, concussion and fractured vertebra during the Houston Grand Prix on October 6.

“Earlier today ...Franchitti underwent successful surgery to repair the talus bone in his right ankle,” Target Chip Ganassi said on its website on Monday.

“After a surgery that lasted just over three hours, he is resting comfortably.”

Dr. Terry Trammel, Orthopedic Consultant for the IndyCar Series, added: ”Tim Weber repaired Dario’s ankle and his surgery went perfectly and just as planned. His post-operation X-rays looked great.

“Everything is positive at this point as Dario continues his recovery.”

Several spectators were also injured when the 40-year-old’s car went airborne and destroyed a portion of the catch fence.

Alex Tagliani will replace Franchitti for this Saturday’s IndyCar season finale MAVTV 500 in Fontana, California.

Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Nick Mulvenney

