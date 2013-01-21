Glock leaves Marussia F1 team

LONDON (Reuters) - German Formula One driver Timo Glock has left Marussia with immediate effect and by mutual consent, the Russian-licensed team said on Monday.

They added that a replacement would be announced in due course. The team’s other driver is British newcomer Max Chilton.

“The ongoing challenges facing the industry mean that we have had to take steps to secure our long-term future. Tough economic conditions prevail and the commercial landscape is difficult for everyone, Formula One teams included,” said principal John Booth in a statement.

“We would like to thank Timo for working with us to reach this decision, especially as he had a valid contract, and also for the contribution he has made to our team.”