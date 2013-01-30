FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Horner extends contract with Red Bull
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 30, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Horner extends contract with Red Bull

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has had his contract extended ahead of a season in which the Formula One champions will chase a fourth successive title.

A team spokeswoman said the 39-year-old Briton had agreed a multi-year extension.

Horner has been at the helm of Red Bull since the Austrian energy drink company entered the sport in 2005 after taking over the Jaguar team.

Red Bull and Germany’s Sebastian Vettel, the youngest triple world champion at the age of 25, have won both titles for the past three years.

The Milton-Keynes based team are due to unveil their 2013 car at the factory on Sunday before testing starts at the Jerez circuit in Spain on Tuesday.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.