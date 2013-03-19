FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hulkenberg to have new chassis in Malaysia
March 19, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Hulkenberg to have new chassis in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sauber Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany drives during the qualifying session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Wensley

(Reuters) - Nico Hulkenberg will have a new car for Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix after a fuel system problem prevented the German from starting last weekend’s season-opener in Australia.

Sauber said in a preview for the race at Sepang that the car Hulkenberg qualified with in Melbourne had been sent back to the factory in Switzerland for a full examination and he would start with a new chassis for the second round.

Hulkenberg finished ninth in Malaysia last year with Force India and took the first points of his Formula One career at the track in 2010 when he finished 10th for Williams.

“It’s a fast track with long high-speed corners, which should suit our car well,” he said.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows

