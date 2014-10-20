Hulkenberg secures Force India seat for 2015

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg will continue to race for the Force India next season, the Formula One team said on Monday.

The highly-rated 27-year-old has enjoyed his best season to date, with points finishes in 13 races, including four fifth place finishes.

“Everybody in the team is delighted to see Nico remain a Sahara Force India driver for next season,” team principal and managing director Vijay Mallya said in a statement.

“We rate him very highly and he has done a tremendous job this year by consistently picking up crucial championship points. He’s a true racer and he knows how to motivate the team.”

Hulkenberg is eighth in the drivers’ standings this season, three places ahead of team mate Sergio Perez.