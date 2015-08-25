Factbox: Recent deaths at North American open wheel races

(Reuters) - Factbox on driver fatalities in open wheel races on North American circuits since 1996 after Briton Justin Wilson died on Monday after being hit by debris from another car during a race at the Pocono Speedway in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

- - - -

Scott Brayton (United States) May 17, 1996

The 37-year-old died in practice for the 1996 Indianapolis 500 having already qualified on pole. Brayton crashed after a tire blew out and he slammed into the wall with the impact of the 370kph crash killing him instantly.

- -

Jeff Krosnoff (U.S.) July 14, 1996

Krosnoff was killed with three laps remaining at the 1996 CART race in Toronto when his car made contact with Stefan Johansson’s car and it was propelled over a concrete barrier and safety fence hitting a tree and then lamp-post. He was 31.

- -

Gonzalo Rodriguez (Uruguay) Sept. 11, 1999

A promising Formula 3000 racer who never made it to Formula One, the 28-year-old was killed in practice for the CART race at Laguna Seca Raceway in California when his throttle was stuck open and he overshot the braking point, hitting the concrete barrier at the Corkscrew turn with the car flipping upside down on the other side of the wall.

- -

Greg Moore (Canada) Oct. 31, 1999

Moore, who had injured his hand before the CART race at the California Speedway in Fontana, California, lost control of his car at more than 320 kph following a restart on lap 10, hit an access road and careered into the concrete wall. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead after being airlifted to hospital.

- -

Tony Renna (U.S.) Oct. 22, 2003

The 26-year-old, who had just signed to join New Zealand’s IndyCar champion Scott Dixon at Chip Ganassi Racing, was testing his car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he lost control at more than 350 kph and was sent airborne, hitting a fence that tore the car apart. He was killed instantly.

- -

Paul Danna (U.S.) March 26, 2006

A motorsport journalist and mechanic before he got his start racing in 1998, Danna had suffered a spinal injury in 2005 that kept him out for the rest of the season. He returned in 2006 as a team mate of Danica Patrick and was killed in practice at the Homestead Miami Speedway in Florida when he struck debris from Ed Carpenter’s car that forced him into a retaining wall. He was 30.

- -

Dan Wheldon (Britain) Oct. 16, 2011

The two-times Indianapolis 500 champion was killed in a fiery 15-car pileup on the 11th lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 33-year-old’s car flew almost 100 meters in the air before striking the safety fence and crashing back onto the track. Wheldon was killed when his head struck a post in the fence.

- -

Justin Wilson (Britain) Aug. 24, 2015

The 37-year-old former Formula One driver died a day after being hit in the helmet by debris from race leader Sage Karam’s car after he had struck the wall at Pocono Raceway.