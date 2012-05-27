Franchitti wins Indy 500 for third time

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dario Franchitti of Scotland celebrates with his wife Ashley Judd after his third victory at the Indianapolis 500 autorace at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)

INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) - Scotland’s Dario Franchitti won the 96th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to join an elite band of drivers to take the race three times.

Driving for the Ganassi Racing team, the 39-year-old Franchitti patiently worked his way through the pack after starting 16th on the grid, then won a mad sprint to the finish.

His previous wins came in 2007 and 2010.

Franchitti’s New Zealand team mate Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner, finished second while Brazil’s Tony Kanaan was third as the race finished under a yellow flag.

Franchitti was one of 10 drivers to lead the incident packed race which featured a record 35 lead changes and eight cautions, including one just before the end that resulted in a six-lap scramble to the chequered flag.

Nine of the original 33 starters failed to finish on a baking hot day where the temperatures rose to 91 degrees Fahrenheit (32.7 degrees Celsius), turning the race into a grueling test of stamina for both the drivers and their cars.