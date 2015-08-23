FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Briton Wilson hit by debris, airlifted to hospital
August 23, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Briton Wilson hit by debris, airlifted to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23, 2015; Long Pond, PA, USA; Verizon IndyCar Series driver Justin Wilson (25) races during the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Briton Justin Wilson was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after being struck in the head by debris from another car during the closing laps of the penultimate race in the IndyCar Series.

Wilson’s car was apparently out of control after being hit by debris from another car that crashed in front of him and veered into the inside wall at the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

The 37-year-old former Formula One driver has won seven races in IndyCar.

Wilson’s Andretti Autosport team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the 500-mile (804.67 km) race.

Reporting by Lewis Franck in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
