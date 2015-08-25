FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Reaction to the death of IndyCar driver Justin Wilson
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 25, 2015 / 4:07 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Reaction to the death of IndyCar driver Justin Wilson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Reaction to the death of IndyCar driver Justin Wilson, who died on Monday after being struck in the head by debris during a race at Pocono Speedway in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

- -

Mark Miles, chief executive officer of Hulman & Co, the parent of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This is a monumentally sad day for IndyCar and the motorsports community as a whole.

- -

Wilson’s family

He was a loving father and devoted husband, as well as a highly competitive racing driver who was respected by his peers.

- -

Reigning IndyCar Series champion Will Power

My thoughts and prayers are with his family.

- -

IndyCar driver Sage Karam

I can’t find the proper words to describe the pain and sympathy I feel for Justin and his family.

- -

Three-times IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon

Father, Husband, Friend, just an amazing human being. We will miss you to no end. Love to the Wilson Family.

- -

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick

Wow, what a sad day. @justin_wilson was a good man. A great man. I had the pleasure of knowing him and pray for his family.

- -

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and to the @IndyCar family.

- -

Four-times NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon

So sad to hear that we lost Justin Wilson today. Thoughts & prayers to his family and friends.

- -

Six-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson

My heart breaks for Justin’s family and friends.

- -

2013 Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan

Why do we do this? Because we love it, don’t want to be anywhere else but a race car. We will keep your legacy my friend. Racers race.

- -

Wilson’s Andretti Autosport team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay

Can’t say enough about him as a person, friend & teammate.

- -

Chip Gannassi Racing IndyCar managing director Mike Hull

Justin Wilson represents why we do this; life is about getting the most from the time given w/integrity. No one did it better

- -

Compiled by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.