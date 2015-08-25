Factbox: Reaction to the death of IndyCar driver Justin Wilson

(Reuters) - Reaction to the death of IndyCar driver Justin Wilson, who died on Monday after being struck in the head by debris during a race at Pocono Speedway in Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Mark Miles, chief executive officer of Hulman & Co, the parent of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway
This is a monumentally sad day for IndyCar and the motorsports community as a whole.
Wilson’s family
He was a loving father and devoted husband, as well as a highly competitive racing driver who was respected by his peers.
Reigning IndyCar Series champion Will Power
My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
IndyCar driver Sage Karam
I can’t find the proper words to describe the pain and sympathy I feel for Justin and his family.
Three-times IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon
Father, Husband, Friend, just an amazing human being. We will miss you to no end. Love to the Wilson Family.
Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick
Wow, what a sad day. @justin_wilson was a good man. A great man. I had the pleasure of knowing him and pray for his family.
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and to the @IndyCar family.
Four-times NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon
So sad to hear that we lost Justin Wilson today. Thoughts & prayers to his family and friends.
Six-times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson
My heart breaks for Justin’s family and friends.
2013 Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan
Why do we do this? Because we love it, don’t want to be anywhere else but a race car. We will keep your legacy my friend. Racers race.
Wilson’s Andretti Autosport team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay
Can’t say enough about him as a person, friend & teammate.
Chip Gannassi Racing IndyCar managing director Mike Hull
Justin Wilson represents why we do this; life is about getting the most from the time given w/integrity. No one did it better
Compiled by Greg Stutchbury