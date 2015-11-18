FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wurz rules out Manor principal job
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 18, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Wurz rules out Manor principal job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Williams Formula One driver Alexander Wurz of Austria sits in his car during the second free practice session for the European F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring racing circuit in western Germany July 20, 2007. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

LONDON (Reuters) - Austrian Alexander Wurz has ruled himself out of the running to take over as principal of Manor Marussia, the smallest team on the Formula One starting grid.

”After a period of consideration, I have informed (owner) Stephen Fitzpatrick that I have taken the decision not to make myself available to Manor, the 41-year-old ex-Formula One driver told the BBC on Wednesday.

Manor will have a vacancy after next week’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with current principal John Booth and sporting director Graeme Lowdon resigning after reported differences with Fitzpatrick.

The British-based team last week appointed former McLaren veteran Dave Ryan as their new racing director.

Wurz, who is retiring from motorsport as a driver after this weekend’s World Endurance Championship finale in Bahrain, had discussed the principal role with Fitzpatrick without a formal offer being made.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.