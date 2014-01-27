FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marussia to miss first day of testing
January 27, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 4 years ago

Marussia to miss first day of testing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEREZ, Spain (Reuters) - Marussia will miss the start of Formula One’s pre-season testing on Tuesday after a problem with their new car delayed its arrival in Spain.

A spokeswoman said the car had yet to leave the factory in Banbury in central England, due to what team principal John Booth called “a small and frustrating teething problem.”

“It makes sense to address this while we still have all of the equipment and technical personnel in one place,” added the Briton.

Marussia, who have switched to Ferrari engines this season and have Britain’s Max Chilton and Frenchman Jules Bianchi as drivers, have their trucks set up in the Jerez paddock along with nine of the other 11 teams.

Lotus are not attending what will be the first test of the new V6 turbocharged engines and their complex energy recovery systems.

“Our aim is to solve this issue as soon as possible and send the MR03 on its way to Jerez,” said Booth, whose team finished 10th overall last year without scoring a point.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

