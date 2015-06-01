Manor F1 enlist ex-Mercedes technical director Bell

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One tail-enders Manor Marussia have enlisted the services of former Mercedes technical director Bob Bell as well as hiring senior engineers from rivals Toro Rosso and now-defunct Caterham.

The British-based team said in a statement that Bell, who also served as principal of the Renault F1 team in a long career in the sport that includes a stint at McLaren, would be assisting them for the season.

“Bob will act as a technical consultant, applying his considerable industry experience supporting and advising Manor’s senior management as they rebuild the team and formulate an ambitious long term plan,” the team said.

Luca Furbatto, the former Toro Rosso chief designer, has joined in a similar role while Gianluca Pisanello has been hired as chief engineer following the demise of Caterham.

Bell resigned as Mercedes technical director in December 2013 and formally left the team last year.

Ferrari-powered Marussia ended the 2014 season in ninth place overall, after scoring their first ever points, but went into administration and missed the last three races before returning under new ownership.