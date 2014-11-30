Marussia cars and team equipment put up for auction

LONDON (Reuters) - The physical assets of the failed Marussia Formula One team, including cars and factory equipment, have been put up for auction by administrators.

Auctioneers CA Global Partners, acting for administrators FRP advisory, posted details on their website (cal.cagp.com/event/marussia) of an auction scheduled for Dec. 16 and 17 following the closure of the team’s Banbury headquarters.

The sale includes race cars, without the engines which have gone back to Ferrari, the team’s trucks and race equipment, spare parts as well as corporate offices, machine shop and computer servers.

Marussia missed the last three races of the 2014 season after ceasing trading and making all of their 200 staff redundant.

The team had British driver Max Chilton and Frenchman Jules Bianchi as their lineup this season, with the latter scoring their first and only points before suffering brain injuries in a Japanese Grand Prix crash.

Bianchi remains in hospital in France in a stable but critical condition.

Rivals Caterham also went into administration at the same time as Marussia but competed in the final Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and are still hoping to find a buyer to continue in the sport.