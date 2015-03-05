FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marussia pass crash tests and set for Melbourne
#Sports News
March 5, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Marussia pass crash tests and set for Melbourne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Manor Marussia Formula One team were given the green light to compete at next week’s Australian season-opener after passing mandatory crash tests on Thursday.

“Our big news of today is that we have now passed the FIA crash tests. Well done team! That’s it - we’re all set for Melbourne,” Manor said on their Twitter feed.

The team, who came out of administration only last Friday after missing the last three races of 2014, will race with Ferrari engines in the March 15 season-opener.

Britain’s Will Stevens has been announced as one of their two drivers.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer

