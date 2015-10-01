FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McLaren confirm Button to race for team in 2016
October 1, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

McLaren confirm Button to race for team in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button (C) of Britain speaks to media at paddock area after the qualifying session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - McLaren on Thursday confirmed that former F1 champion Jenson Button would race for the team in 2016, ending weeks of speculation regarding the driver’s future.

Button said he was confident the team would overcome its “current difficulties” to achieve great successes in the future.

“That gives me great confidence, and it is for that reason that, together, (team chief Ron Dennis) and I have decided to continue our partnership,” he said.

“Okay, granted, this year has not been an easy one for us, but we know what we need to do to improve things,” he said.

Editing by: Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
