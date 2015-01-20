FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CNN sign multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 20, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

CNN sign multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31, 2014; Austin, TX, USA; McLaren driver Jenson Button (22) of Great Britain during practice for the 2014 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - CNN International have agreed a multi-year deal to join the McLaren Formula One team as a partner, both sides said on Tuesday.

No financial details were given but the deal will see the global television network’s branding appear on the front wing endplates of the new Honda-powered car.

McLaren have yet to name a title sponsor and will unveil their MP4-30 car, to be driven by Spain’s Fernando Alonso and Britain’s Jenson Button this season, in an online launch on Jan 29.

The McLaren partnership, even if relatively small by Formula One standards, is a leap up the grid for CNN who most recently sponsored the Caterham team.

Caterham, who never scored a point in five years, went into administration last October and face an uncertain future.

“Our shared love of technology has united us: together we will pursue new opportunities far beyond the conventional scope of a Formula One partnership,” said McLaren chief executive Ron Dennis in a statement.

McLaren, who are starting a new engine partnership with Honda, have not won a race since 2012.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.