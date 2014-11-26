FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McLaren make troubled start to new Honda era
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 26, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

McLaren make troubled start to new Honda era

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - McLaren’s first proper test with new engine partner Honda ended on Wednesday with the Formula One team completing only a handful of laps over two days in Abu Dhabi due to electrical problems.

The car spent all of Tuesday morning in the garage before then completing three laps in the afternoon. On Wednesday, it managed only two laps.

“Although this looked like another difficult day, this is just part of the learning experience we expected when we took on the interim car program,” said McLaren’s racing director Eric Boullier.

“To be honest, I’d rather be ironing out these problems here in Abu Dhabi, than discovering them in Jerez next February,” added the Frenchman.

McLaren ended a long partnership with Mercedes after Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season-ender.

Honda, who partnered McLaren to championships in the late 1980s and 1990s, are returning to the sport after pulling out as a works team in 2008.

McLaren have yet to announce their 2015 lineup, although Fernando Alonso looks sure to be one of their drivers after leaving Ferrari. The British-based team have not won a race since 2012.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.