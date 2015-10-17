Mercedes F1 reserve Wehrlein is youngest DTM champion

(Reuters) - Mercedes Formula One reserve driver Pascal Wehrlein won the German Touring Car (DTM) title on Saturday to become the youngest ever champion in the series.

The 20-year-old clinched the title by finishing eighth at Hockenheim, a day before his birthday and with a race to spare.

Wehrlein has set his sights on moving up to Formula One and there has been talk of a possible debut next season with the tail-end Manor Marussia team, who are switching to Mercedes engines.

He has tested for Mercedes this year as well as Mercedes-powered Force India.