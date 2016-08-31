FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Monza to keep Formula One race: government officials
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 31, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Monza to keep Formula One race: government officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Italian Grand Prix 2015 - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - 6/9/15 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Hoch Zwei Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. PLEASE NOTE: FOR UK EDITORIAL SALES ONLY. FOR ALL OTHER USAGE ADDITIONAL FEES WILL APPLY - PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT MANAGER. *** Local Caption *** - - RTX1RD30

MILAN (Reuters) - The historic Monza circuit is to stay on the Formula One calendar after agreeing a new deal with the sport’s organizers, Italian officials said on Wednesday. The circuit near Milan has been on the calendar every year bar one since the championship started in 1950 but had no contract beyond this year and its future had been uncertain. Roberto Maroni, president of the Lombardy region, said on his Facebook that a deal had been reached. "The Grand Prix will stay in Monza," he said. "With a few days to go until the signing of the contract, I'm very satisfied." Cabinet Undersecretary Luca Lotti, one of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's closest aides, also said a deal had been done. "Teamwork pays just as it does in Formula One," he said on Twitter. Italian media said the new deal would be for three years. Monza's absence from the calendar would be unthinkable for most fans, not least those of Ferrari for whom Monza is home territory. This season's race will be held on Sunday.

Writing and reporting by Brian Homewood; Additional reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.