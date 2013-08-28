FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NASCAR's Labonte breaks ribs in bike accident
#Sports News
August 28, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

NASCAR's Labonte breaks ribs in bike accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte will miss Sunday’s race in Atlanta after breaking three ribs in a bicycle accident near his home in Trinity, North Carolina on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Texan was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash and will remain there overnight for observation, a spokesman for the driver said.

Labonte, the 2000 series champion who has won 21 Cup races during his career, will be replaced by Mike Bliss in the No. 51 Phoenix Racing Chevrolet at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

It is especially unfortunate timing for Labonte because he has generally performed well at the 1.54-mile Georgia circuit, winning six of his Cup races there.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
