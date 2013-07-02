FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F1 introduces stronger rear tires in Germany
July 2, 2013

F1 introduces stronger rear tires in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One teams will have stronger rear tires at the German Grand Prix this weekend, and a new type from the Hungarian race at the end of this month, Pirelli said on Tuesday.

A series of high-speed tire blowouts triggered safety fears and driver complaints at Silverstone last weekend.

The Italian company said in a statement that it would bring in rear tires with inner belts made of Kevlar, a reinforced fiber, which had been made originally for teams to try out in Canada last month but were not used.

From the Hungary race onwards, new tires that will combine the 2012 structure and 2013 compounds will be introduced after being tested at Silverstone in mid-July.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Robert Woodward

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
