Porsche to compete in Formula E

FILE PHOTO - Nico Hulkenberg of Germany celebrates with mechanics after winning with his Porsche 919 Hybrid number 19 the Le Mans 24-hour sportscar race in Le Mans, central France, June 14, 2015.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Porsche said on Friday it would leave the top category of Le Mans, LMP1, at the end of the season and instead start competing in the Formula E electric-car racing championship in 2019.

"Entering Formula E and achieving success in this category are the logical outcomes of our Mission E," Development Chief Michael Steiner said in a statement.

Porsche has already taken the first steps toward developing its own Formula E racing car this year, the group said.