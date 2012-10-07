FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alonso spins out of Japanese Grand Prix
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 7, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Alonso spins out of Japanese Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain loses control of his car in the first corner of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SUZUKA, Japan (Reuters) - Ferrari’s Formula One championship leader Fernando Alonso crashed out of the Japanese Grand Prix seconds after the start on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who led Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel by 29 points with five races remaining after Suzuka, had started in sixth place and was sent spinning into the gravel at the first corner after contact with Kimi Raikkonen’s Lotus.

Germany’s Nico Rosberg also retired his Mercedes while Australian Mark Webber went from the front row to the back of the field after his Red Bull was in a collision with Frenchman Romain Grosjean’s Lotus.

The incidents brought out the safety car for one lap. Vettel was leading from pole.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.