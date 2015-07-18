Factbox: French driver Jules Bianchi

(Reuters) - Factbox on French Formula One driver Jules Bianchi who has died of injuries sustained at last year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

* Born August 3, 1989 in Nice.

* His great uncle Lucien competed in Formula One from 1960-68 with a Belgian license, starting 17 races and finishing third in the 1968 Monaco Grand Prix for Cooper BRM. He also won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1968 and was killed in testing for the following year’s race when his car hit a telegraph pole.

* Bianchi’s grandfather Mauro was a three times GT sportscar world champion.

* The Frenchman made his Formula One debut with Marussia in 2013 but before that spent a season with Force India as official reserve and was also a Ferrari test driver and member of their young driver academy.

* His F1 debut came after Brazilian Luiz Razia’s deal with Marussia collapsed before the start of the 2013 season and manager Nicolas Todt, son of FIA president Jean, seized the opportunity.

* Bianchi first drove a kart at the age of three and raced in various junior series. In 2009 he won the Formula Three Euroseries with nine race wins for the ART team.

* Bianchi scored Marussia’s first and only points to date in Formula One with ninth place in the 2014 Monaco Grand Prix, a result that lifted the team to ninth in the standings. He has been consistently faster than British team mate Max Chilton.

* At the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on Oct 5, 2014 his car aquaplaned off the track and hit the back of a recovery tractor attempting to remove Adrian Sutil’s Sauber. He was taken to hospital unconscious, with a severe head injury. His condition was described as ‘critical but stable’.