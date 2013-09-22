FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

Caterham extend engine deal with Renault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Formula One backmarkers Caterham have agreed a three-year contract extension with engine supplier Renault, the team said on Sunday.

Renault will provide Caterham with a new V6 turbocharged engine for 2014 in line with a raft of new changes brought in by the sport’s governing body the FIA.

“The 2014 season heralds a new era for F1 with our sport taking a positive stance in aligning itself with the technical changes in the global automotive industry, and Renault is right at the cutting edge of that development,” Caterham team principal Cyril Abiteboul said in a statement.

Caterham drivers Charles Pic and Giedo Van der Garde will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix 19th and 20th.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Justin Palmer

