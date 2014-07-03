Kobayashi expects to see out season with Caterham

Caterham Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi of Japan goes off the track during the qualifying session of the Canadian F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

SILVERSTONE England (Reuters) - Japanese Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi expects to see out the season at Caterham despite a change of ownership at the struggling team.

Speaking to reporters a day after Caterham announced Malaysian Tony Fernandes had sold up to a consortium advised by former F1 team principal Colin Kolles, Kobayashi said he believed his contract would be respected.

“I will drive for this year, sure. For the future plans I really didn’t speak about it yesterday,” he said at the British Grand Prix on Thursday.

“I think this week we have more of a chance to speak with my boss, so let’s see what is the plan. When I spoke (to him) for a short time yesterday I think it was a clear message. He wants to really push this year to get back the championship position.”

Caterham are 11th and last in the championship and have still yet to score a point in four and a half years of trying. Their old rivals Marussia are ninth after scoring their first ever points in Monaco.

Former driver Christijan Albers has taken over day-to-day running of the British-based team but, Kobayashi - who secured his drive after bringing some funding to the team provided by Japanese supporters - identified Kolles as his new boss.

The new owners remained shrouded in mystery at Silverstone on Thursday, identified only as Middle Eastern and Swiss investors.

Kobayashi said he had found out only on Wednesday about the takeover but believed there would be cash to bolster performance.

Caterham attracted some prominent sponsors under Fernandes’ ownership, many linked to his budget airline AirAsia.

They included broadcaster CNN and Airbus but the branding of another important partner, General Electric, was absent from the team trucks on Thursday.