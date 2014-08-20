FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lotterer replaces Kobayashi for Belgian Grand Prix
August 20, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Lotterer replaces Kobayashi for Belgian Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - German driver Andre Lotterer will replace Japan’s Kamui Kobayashi at Caterham for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

“Lotterer will replace Kamui Kobayashi for this round of the championship. The Japanese driver still remains part of the team,” Caterham said in a statement.

Lotterer, 32, is a three times Le Mans 24 Hours winner. The German has never raced in Formula One but was Jaguar’s test driver in 2002.

Caterham’s other driver is Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris

