FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Di Resta teams up with Button's manager
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 8, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Di Resta teams up with Button's manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) - Force India Formula One driver Paul Di Resta has appointed Jenson Button’s manager Richard Goddard to run his affairs after falling out with Lewis Hamilton’s father.

“They’ve been assisting me in a purely advisory capacity, whilst I’ve been making my decision,” the Scot said in a statement issued at the Italian Grand Prix by Goddard’s Sports Partnership.

“Based on how that’s gone and having seen what they’ve achieved with other clients, in and out of the sport of F1, it became clear that it was the right way to go.”

Di Resta, 26, split with Anthony Hamilton - father of Button’s team mate and 2008 champion Lewis - before the British Grand Prix in July.

Media reports have said Hamilton senior is suing for wrongful termination of his contract and loss of earnings.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Matt Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.